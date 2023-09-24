Sutton brought in eight of 11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 70-20 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Sutton led the Broncos in receptions, receiving yards and targets on a day when Denver simply had no chance of keeping up with a juggernaut of a Dolphins offense. The veteran wideout's performance was one of the few positives for head coach Sean Payton's squad, as Sutton recorded a 12-yard scoring grab and also set new season highs across the stat sheet. The 27-year-old has looked like a smooth fit in Payton's system thus far, and his fantasy prospects are bright going into a favorable Week 4 road matchup against the Bears.