Sutton recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 40 yards in Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs.

Sutton easily led the Broncos with 10 targets and was the only skill-position player to get opportunity down the field. He converted one of those targets into a 23-yard gain -- the team's longest from scrimmage -- though that was his only notable contribution of the game. This marked Sutton's lowest yardage output since Week 10, and he'll face a tough Week 18 matchup against the Chargers to close the regular season.