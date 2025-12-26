Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Can't connect with Nix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sutton recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 40 yards in Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs.
Sutton easily led the Broncos with 10 targets and was the only skill-position player to get opportunity down the field. He converted one of those targets into a 23-yard gain -- the team's longest from scrimmage -- though that was his only notable contribution of the game. This marked Sutton's lowest yardage output since Week 10, and he'll face a tough Week 18 matchup against the Chargers to close the regular season.
