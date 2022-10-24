Sutton recorded three receptions on nine targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets.

Sutton saw plenty of opportunity with Brett Rypien under center, but the pair struggled to get on the same page. He was also covered closely for much of the game by Sauce Gardner -- including on a shot in the end zone that could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Sutton has seen at least seven targets in all but one of seven games this season and had produced relatively consistently until the last two contests when he's combined to post only 37 yards.