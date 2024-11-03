Sutton caught seven of 10 targets for 122 yards and threw a two-yard touchdown to Bo Nix in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

The veteran wideout produced the Broncos' only TD of the afternoon, just not in the way anyone likely expected. Sutton has erupted for back-to-back 100-yard performances, posting a combined 15-222-0 line on 21 targets, and he'll try to get back into the end zone himself for the first time since Week 6 in next Sunday's road tilt against Kansas City.