Sutton caught five of nine targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Panthers.

The five grabs and nine targets led the Broncos on the day, but Pat Bryant just edged him out for the receiving yards lead. The highlight of Sutton's solid performance was a three-yard TD from Bo Nix in the first quarter, as none of his receptions went for longer than 12 yards. Denver gets a well-timed bye in Week 10, but if Jayden Waddle (concussion) isn't cleared to play on the other side of it, Sutton could see bigger volume in Week 11 against the Raiders. On the season, the long-time Bronco sports a 25-266-2 line on 46 targets through nine games.