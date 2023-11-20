Sutton hauled in four of his five targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 victory over the Vikings.

Sutton made the play of the game when he leaped over his defender after running a corner route to grab a lob from Russell Wilson for the game-winning score. The QB/WR duo have already connected in the red zone a whopping eight times this season, resulting in all eight of Sutton's touchdowns through 10 games. The 28-year-old has still yet to eclipse the century mark in receiving yards in any game this year, which might suggest that the wideout's current high ranking in fantasy is being inflated by an unsustainable touchdown rate. Cautions aside, Sutton should continue to be deployed confidently in fantasy lineups, even with a tough matchup against the Browns looming next Sunday.