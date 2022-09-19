Sutton caught seven of 11 targets for 122 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans. He added one rush for five yards.

Sutton's 11 targets and seven catches led the Broncos in both categories. The connection developed this offseason between Sutton and Russell Wilson was on full display Sunday. Unfortunately, Denver's offense struggled through most of the contest, as was the case in Week 1. The veteran wideout could have had a bigger day for fantasy purposes had he kept his foot inbounds on a two-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter that was ultimately overturned. Nonetheless, Sutton's volume was a promising sign going forward, as the offense will likely continue to iron out the kinks as the season progresses. Additionally, fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy exited the game with a rib injury, so Sutton could be leaned on heavily once again if Jeudy misses time. The 6-foot-4 receiver will have a chance to build upon his solid performance when the Broncos host the 49ers in Week 3.