Sutton caught two of six targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Sutton continued his streak of disappointing performances, making it four straight games with under 30 receiving yards. His six targets tied fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but it was running back Javonte Williams who saw a team-high nine targets against the Chiefs. The 26-year-old wideout is struggling to produce for fantasy, and he has become very difficult to trust each week with the Broncos' continued struggles through the air. Week 14 presents a possible bounce-back spot for Sutton, as the Broncos will host the Lions.