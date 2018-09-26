Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Catches two passes
Sutton caught two of three targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.
Sutton had two nice grabs on Sunday, but it was his drop that stood out. With Denver trying to start a late first-half drive, Sutton let a would-be first down slide through his hands, setting up a short field for the Ravens offense -- which promptly drove for a late field goal. Sutton continues to be firmly entrenched in Denver's offense, his 53 offensive snaps trailing starter Demaryius Thomas by just one, but he is still going through growing pains. A Monday night game against a bottom-ranked Chiefs pass defense and an opposing offense that will force the Broncos to keep up might be what the doctor ordered.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...