Sutton caught two of three targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.

Sutton had two nice grabs on Sunday, but it was his drop that stood out. With Denver trying to start a late first-half drive, Sutton let a would-be first down slide through his hands, setting up a short field for the Ravens offense -- which promptly drove for a late field goal. Sutton continues to be firmly entrenched in Denver's offense, his 53 offensive snaps trailing starter Demaryius Thomas by just one, but he is still going through growing pains. A Monday night game against a bottom-ranked Chiefs pass defense and an opposing offense that will force the Broncos to keep up might be what the doctor ordered.