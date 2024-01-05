Sutton (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Sutton's lack of injury designation suggests he has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. He missed the Week 17 win over the Chargers and was limited in practice Wednesday but upgraded to full participation Thursday and Friday. Sutton caught 10 touchdown passes from Russell Wilson in 15 games prior to getting injured, but he'll have Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback for the season finale with Wilson benched.