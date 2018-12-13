Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Cleared to play Saturday
Sutton (quad) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday night's game against the Browns after practicing fully Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
After being listed as a non-participant Tuesday and limited Wednesday, Sutton graduated to a full session Thursday, which sets the stage for him to remain in the starting lineup in Week 15. In his first game after the Broncos lost Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) for the season, Sutton was on the field for 69 percent of the team's snaps on offense, en route to catching two of his six targets for 14 yards this past Sunday against the 49ers. Assuming no issues with his quad this weekend, Sutton has a chance to bounce back against a Cleveland defense (minus starting cornerback Denzel Ward) that has allowed an average of 277.9 yards in the air to date. Only Kansas City has allowed more.
