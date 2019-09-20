Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Cleared to play Sunday
Sutton (ribs) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com notes that coach Vic Fangio confirmed Friday that Sutton is "fine" despite missing Thursday's practice with sore ribs. "He just had a little bit of discomfort yesterday after getting one of his weekly lifts in. We were cautious with it and luckily he's fine." Two games into the 2019 season, Sutton has hauled in 11 of his 15 targets for 160 yards, while starting opposite Emmanuel Sanders. Looking ahead, as long as he stays healthy, Sutton should continue to see decent volume in Denver's Joe Flacco-helmed passing attack.
