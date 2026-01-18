Sutton secured four of nine targets for 53 yards in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime divisional-round win over the Bills on Saturday.

Sutton was held off the stat sheet for three-plus quarters, but he came alive on Denver's go-ahead fourth-quarter drive with catches of 11, 25 and six yards during the possession. Sutton added an 11-yard grab on the first drive of overtime before also drawing a key 17-yard pass-interference penalty on what would turn out to be the Broncos' game-winning drive. However, Sutton will now have to build quick chemistry with veteran backup Jarrett Stidham, who lines up to draw the start in an AFC Championship Game matchup against either the Texans or Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 25 due to Bo Nix having suffered a fractured ankle Saturday that will prevent the second-year signal-caller from playing again in the postseason.