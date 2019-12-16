Play

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Comes alive in fourth quarter

Sutton caught four of 10 targets for 79 yards during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.

Sutton was bottled up for the bulk of Sunday's outing before catching a quick screen pass and cutting upfield for a 33-yard gain with the Broncos at their own goal line. Sutton had a nice two-touchdown game in rookie Drew Lock's debut but has just nine catches for 113 yards in the two games since. Part of that can be attributed to defenses keying on him, though Sutton also had a drop or two Sunday. Look for him to get back on track down the stretch as Denver takes on the league's 31st and 28th-ranked pass defenses, respectively, in Detroit and Oakland to wind down the season.

