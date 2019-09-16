Sutton caught four of seven passes for 40 yards during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

Those flying high on Sutton's big-time Week 1 were probably disappointed to see Sutton wait until the fourth quarter before linking with Joe Flacco, but the game still managed to provide some promise. Facing do-or-die on fourth-and-ten and fourth-and-three during Denver's final drive, Flacco looked Sutton's way for back-to-back conversions. Emmanuel Sanders is still the go-to target on the team (and possessor of both of the Broncos' touchdown receptions thus far this season), but Sutton is closing in fast.