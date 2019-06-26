Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Comfortable under new coordinator
Sutton said he will enter training camp with a good grasp of the new scheme from offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, Kyle Frederickson of The Denver Post reports.
The Broncos are counting on development from their trio of second-year wideouts -- Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick -- after passing on any draft picks or free-agent signings to bolster the position. The team did trade for 34-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, and later used its first two draft picks on tight end Noah Fant and QB Drew Lock. With Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) absent from spring practices and looking uncertain for the beginning of the season, Sutton has a chance to establish himself as the No. 1 receiver. The 23-year-old said he was impressed with Flacco during the offseason program, noting that the veteran's deep ball lives up to its reputation. Flacco fell shy of 7.0 yards per attempt each of his final four seasons in Baltimore, throwing 64 touchdowns and 46 interceptions in 51 games during that stretch.
