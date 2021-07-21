Sutton (knee) was limited to individual drills in spring practices and may have his workload managed at the start of training camp, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Sutton said in May that he was on track for training camp, and Broncos coach Vic Fangio backed that up in mid-June when he said the wideout wasn't likely to be placed on the PUP list. Coming back from ACL and MCL tears suffered in Week 2 last year, Sutton will be about 11 months removed from surgery when the Broncos kick-off their season Sept. 12 at the Giants. The 25-year-old is in the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, playing in a Denver offense that looks solid at every position besides quarterback. Barring a late trade acquisition, the Broncos will have Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater competing for the starting QB job this August.