Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Could be future top target

General manager John Elway believes that Sutton can someday be the Broncos' No. 1 wideout, Troy E. Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Sutton's length and circus catches make him a tantalizing prospect, but it would be unfair to compare him to a young Demaryius Thomas. Thomas ran a sub 4.4 forty-yard dash at the combine and was able to make up for his raw route running with quick catch-and-go opportunities. Sutton ran in the mid 4.5s and, while his basketball background gives him rare ability to box out defenders and highpoint the ball, he's going to need to clean up his route running in order to be able to separate from defensive backs at the next level. That might be a multi-year project.