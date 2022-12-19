Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Monday that the Broncos are "definitely hoping" Sutton (hamstring) is able to play Sunday against the Rams, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Sutton, who last suited up in Week 13, didn't practice last week, but if the wideout is able to take the field in the coming days, it's possible that he could return to the lineup this weekend. Prior to his injury, Sutton had put together a 52/688/1 stat line (on 89 targets) through 12 contests.