Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Could thrive in red zone
Sutton is likely to be Denver's No. 3 receiver in the red zone, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.
Such an arrangement would leave the No. 3 job for DaeSean Hamilton when the ball is in the middle of the field. If given the choice between the two of them, there are certainly more points to be had when a high volume of targets will be in the end zone. That said, should Allbright's prediction hold true, Sutton would be a massive boom-or-bust option in fantasy drafts.
