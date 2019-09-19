Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Dealing with rib soreness
Sutton missed Thursday's practice due to sore ribs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Sutton was not on Wednesday's injury report, so his situation is worth monitoring closely as Sunday's game against the Packers approaches. What the wideout does in practice Friday will be telling, but if Sutton is limited at all (or out) this weekend, added targets would be available for Emmanuel Sanders and DaeSean Hamilton.
