Though Sutton (shoulder) was present for Tuesday's practice, he didn't participate in wide receiver or team drills, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.

Afterward, coach Nathaniel Hackett relayed that the Broncos' starting wideout is working though "a little shoulder thing." With that in mind, consider Sutton day-to-day ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.

