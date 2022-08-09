Though Sutton (shoulder) was present for Tuesday's practice, he didn't participate in wide receiver or team drills, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.
Afterward, coach Nathaniel Hackett relayed that the Broncos' starting wideout is working though "a little shoulder thing." With that in mind, consider Sutton day-to-day ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Needs to step up in 2022•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Restructures deal with Denver•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Quiet in season finale•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Three grabs against Bolts•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Suits up Sunday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: In line to travel with team•