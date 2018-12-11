Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Dealing with sore quad
Sutton sat out Tuesday's practice with a sore quadriceps, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Sutton missed a few snaps in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the 49ers with what was believed to be a minor thigh issue, but Jhabvala's report offers more clarity on the injury that has been hampering the rookie. Coach Vance Joseph downplayed much of the concern about Sutton's health, suggesting the wideout was held out mostly for maintenance purposes with the goal of getting him "ready for Saturday." Sutton will have one less day than usual to gear up for game action with the Broncos taking on the Browns in one of two Saturday games in Week 15.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Fails to take advantage•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Headed for No. 1 role•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Enjoys career-best game•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shut down by Steelers•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Saves the day•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Broncos' second-leading receiver in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country