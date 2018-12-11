Sutton sat out Tuesday's practice with a sore quadriceps, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Sutton missed a few snaps in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the 49ers with what was believed to be a minor thigh issue, but Jhabvala's report offers more clarity on the injury that has been hampering the rookie. Coach Vance Joseph downplayed much of the concern about Sutton's health, suggesting the wideout was held out mostly for maintenance purposes with the goal of getting him "ready for Saturday." Sutton will have one less day than usual to gear up for game action with the Broncos taking on the Browns in one of two Saturday games in Week 15.

