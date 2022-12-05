Coach Nathaniel Hackett termed Sutton (hamstring) "day-to-day" Monday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Sutton exited Sunday's 10-9 loss at Baltimore with a hamstring injury, leaving him without a catch on his only target on a 43 percent share of snaps. On Monday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reported that Sutton was slated for an MRI and potentially in danger of missing multiple games. While the results of the exam aren't known, Hackett's comment seems to indicate Sutton avoided the worst-case scenario. Sutton's status will be monitored in advance of Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, but any sort of absence for him would result in additional reps for Brandon Johnson, Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil behind Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton.
