Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Delivers in the clutch

Sutton caught four of eight targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 16-0 win over Tennessee, a game in which fellow top target Emmanuel Sanders left at halftime with a knee injury. He fumbled during the contest, but the ball traveled out of bounds.

Sunday wasn't a banner day for Denver's offense, but Sutton came up twice in the clutch, first in the second quarter with a 41-yard reception down the sideline to move the Broncos from deep in their territory to within range for what was the team's second field goal of the day. He stepped up again during Denver's last full drive in the fourth quarter, converting a third down with an 18-yard catch over the middle to set up another Denver field goal. Sutton has been Denver's most dynamic target this season with at least 75 yards in four of six games and an impressive 15.9 yards per catch. If Sanders is out Thursday against Kansas City, Sutton will need to carry the load.