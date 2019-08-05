Sutton is developing a rapport with his new quarterback, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Flacco likes taking shots down field. Sutton displayed an impressive knack for boxing defenders out for the deep ball. The fact that the two are beginning to hum in training camp is less of a surprise than it is an eventuality that is, fortunately, coming together with plenty of time still left before the regular season. Sutton is just about guaranteed to put up bigger numbers than 2018 thanks to a stronger-armed quarterback and a step up on the depth chart. Whether he emerges as one of the league's next big threats will depend on how his offseason work perfecting his routes translates to games.