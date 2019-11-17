Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Does it all in loss
Sutton caught five of nine targets for 113 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota. He added 10 rushing yards on two carries and completed a 38-yard pass.
It was Courtland Sutton versus the Vikings in the first quarter as the sophomore brought down a 48-yard pass in double coverage and drew a 24-yard pass interference to set up Denver's first touchdown and then completed a 38-yard pass to Tim Patrick and had a nifty nine-yard run on to set up a touchdown on the next drive. The Broncos continue to be middling under center, but Sutton looks like a legitimate stud on the outside. A tough matchup against Buffalo awaits in Week 12, but Sunday's loss almost definitely ensures that big-armed rookie Drew Lock will be under center at some point in the coming weeks, which could help Sutton's cause.
