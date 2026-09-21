Sutton secured three of four targets for 25 yards in the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Sutton saw Jaylen Waddle spearhead the Broncos' air attack with an eight-catch, 138-yard day on 10 targets, while the former posted his second straight underwhelming line to open the season. Sutton has seen a modest nine targets over his first two games, and it remains to be seen if Waddle is in the early stages of taking over the No. 1 role in the team's passing attack. Sutton will look to make more of an impact in a Week 3 home showdown against the Rams next Sunday night.