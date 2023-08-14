Sutton (undisclosed) worked out on a side field Monday instead of participating in practice, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Sutton caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Friday's preseason opener against Arizona, but he may have been dinged up over the course of the game. While the cause of Sutton's absence has yet to be identified, it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out Denver's next preseason game against the 49ers on Saturday to ensure he's healthy for the regular season, which is less than a month away.