Sutton suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Sunday's loss to the Steelers and will miss the rest of the 2020 season, Brandon Krisztal of KOA NewsRadio 850 AM & 94.1 FM reports.

Sutton's season-end injury is devastating news for Denver's offense, and the development is further exacerbated by the expectation that Drew Lock (shoulder) will miss two to six weeks, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver. The third-year wideout missed Week 1 due to a shoulder injury, so his 2020 campaign will come to a premature end after just three catches for 66 yards in a single game. Sutton was hugely impressive in 2019 and will no doubt remain an integral part of the Broncos' offensive plans for the future, but for the rest of the season rookie Jerry Jeudy will get a chance to show what he can do as the team's No. 1 wideout. KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton are candidates to handle starting roles in three-receiver sets.