Sutton caught four of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.

Two plays after a Bengals muffed punt early in the third quarter, quarterback Case Keenum sold the play-action fake and lofted a 30-yard pass to Sutton, who skied over his defender in the corner of the end zone. Head coach Vance Joseph said afterward that 50/50 balls are more like 70/30 balls when thrown to the talented, statuesque rookie. Sunday's game featured career highs in targets and yards for Sutton as he extended his ridiculous yards-per-catch-mark to 19.9 on the year. Next Sunday features a matchup against a 49ers defense that has struggled at times keeping opponents in front of them, surrendering 11.8 yards per catch this season.