Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Enjoys career-best game
Sutton caught four of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.
Two plays after a Bengals muffed punt early in the third quarter, quarterback Case Keenum sold the play-action fake and lofted a 30-yard pass to Sutton, who skied over his defender in the corner of the end zone. Head coach Vance Joseph said afterward that 50/50 balls are more like 70/30 balls when thrown to the talented, statuesque rookie. Sunday's game featured career highs in targets and yards for Sutton as he extended his ridiculous yards-per-catch-mark to 19.9 on the year. Next Sunday features a matchup against a 49ers defense that has struggled at times keeping opponents in front of them, surrendering 11.8 yards per catch this season.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shut down by Steelers•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Saves the day•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Broncos' second-leading receiver in loss•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Moves up depth chart•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Goes deep in Kansas City•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Scores on trick play in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...