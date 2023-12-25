Head coach Sean Payton confirmed after Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots that Sutton is in concussion protocol, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Sutton was forced out early in the first half and didn't return, finishing the contest with zero catches on one target over just nine snaps. The wideout will now have six days to potentially clear the five-step protocol ahead of the Broncos' Week 17 game Dec. 31 versus the Chargers.