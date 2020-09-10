Sutton was forced out of practice early Thursday with an apparent shoulder injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Per the report, the Broncos' top wideout "stayed down for moment" after making a catch in practice. He then "shook his right shoulder a little bit" before heading to the locker room with a trainer. Look for an update on Sutton's status no later than when the team's Thursday injury report is posted.