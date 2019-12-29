Play

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Exits Sunday's game

Sutton was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a possible concussion, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Prior to his exit, Sutton hauled in four of his eight targets for 52 yards. In his absence, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick are next up for the Broncos' wideout targets.

