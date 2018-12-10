Sutton caught two of six targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the 49ers.

Expected to take on more work with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) done for the season, Sutton instead was outplayed by fellow wideouts Tim Patrick (7-85-0 on 10 targets) and DaeSean Hamilton (7-47-1 on nine targets). The rookie second-round pick did miss part of the game with a minor thigh injury, but he returned to the contest and ultimately logged 51 of 74 snaps (69 percent) on offense. Sutton should have another chance to take advantage of his increased role during a Saturday game against the Browns in Week 15.