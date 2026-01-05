Sutton had one reception on two targets for five yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Chargers.

Sutton waited until the final game of the regular season to post his worst receiving line to date in 2025. Denver's top receiving option fell victim to an odd game script that saw all of his team's points scored by either the defense or K Will Lutz. Sutton still finished with a solid fantasy campaign (74-1,017-7) after reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in his eighth season as a pro. DFS players should expect more involvement from Sutton when the stakes are raised in the Broncos' next matchup, which will take place in the divisional round of the playoffs.