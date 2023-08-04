Sutton trimmed down in the offseason and has excelled at getting off the line of scrimmage quickly in training camp, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Sutton has been unable to replicate his breakout 2019 season, in which he set career highs in both receiving yards (1,112) and touchdowns (six). He tore his ACL early in the 2020 season, then scored only two touchdowns in each of the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. A quicker release could help Sutton create the space he needs to utilize his 6-foot-4 frame effectively in the red zone, and the 27-year-old wide receiver could benefit from more scoring opportunities in a Denver offense that's expected to improve under new coach Sean Payton after averaging a league-low 16.9 PPG last season.