Sutton brought in four of five targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Sutton couldn't benefit much from the absence of Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), but he did salvage his day from a fantasy perspective with a five-yard touchdown grab. The veteran saw quarterback Russell Wilson spread the ball around to 10 different players, although he did co-lead the team in targets with tight end Adam Trautman. Wilson and the rest of the offense are likely to become more productive the more they acclimate to new head coach Sean Payton's offensive concepts, so Sutton could have a chance to improve his overall production in a Week 2 home matchup against the Commanders, irrespective of Jeudy's availability.