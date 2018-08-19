Sutton caught one pass for 16 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

Sutton didn't see any looks from starting quarterback Case Keenum, who attempted 13 passes Saturday, but instead caught his lone pass from backup Chad Kelly. Sutton nonetheless showed off his huge frame and strong hands while grabbing the first professional touchdown of his career. Jousting with fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton for the No. 3 receiving role behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, Sutton will look to build upon his performance during the Broncos' third preseason game next Friday in Washington.