Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Finds end zone twice
Sutton hauled in six of his nine targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against the Jaguars.
Sutton tied Emmanuel Sanders for the team lead in targets and also found the end zone for the first time this season. His second touchdown came from eight yards out and put the Broncos up 24-23 late in the fourth quarter. While still out-targeted by Sanders for the season, Sutton has recorded five or more receptions in three of four games and is averaging 14.0 yards per catch. He'll look to continue his breakout in Week 5 as the Broncos travel to face the Chargers.
