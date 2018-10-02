Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Flashes in Monday's loss
Sutton caught three of six targets for 51 yards in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Chiefs.
Sutton caught the eye with a few nice plays over the course of the contest, but his most impressive contribution came on a 42-yard reception to set up Denver's first touchdown drive. The big-bodied target later drew a flag in the end zone, setting up a one-yard touchdown run during the third quarter. Overall, Sutton finished second on the team in receiving yards and set new high marks across the board for his rookie season. Considering the Broncos have now gone three straight games without a passing touchdown, it'll be interesting to see if they can further incorporate the 6-4, 216-pound Sutton in the red zone against the Jets in Week 5.
