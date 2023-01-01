Sutton caught four of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Sutton had yet another underwhelming fantasy day even as the Broncos kept pace with the Chiefs on Sunday. His six targets were the second-most of any Denver receiver behind Jerry Jeudy The wideout failed to find the end zone in the contest, and he only has one touchdown on the season that he scored in Week 4 against Las Vegas. Needless to say, the 2022 season will be one to forget for the 27-year-old. Sutton and the rest of the offense have a lot to work on to try and meet the expectations set forth ahead of this season as they look toward the 2023 campaign. Before that, the veteran will have the opportunity for a bounce-back performance when the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 18.