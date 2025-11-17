Sutton caught four of eight targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over Kansas City.

The veteran matched Troy Franklin in receptions and targets, but it was the second-year wideout who paced Denver with 84 receiving yards. Sutton has become the 1B to Franklin's 1A in the Broncos' passing game, and over the last six games he's posted a 19-284-1 line on 37 targets compared to Franklin's 25-278-4 line on 49 targets.