Sutton caught one of eight targets for four yards in Friday's 27-5 loss to the Steelers.

Denver's entire offense struggled mightily, generating just three points while allowing Pittsburgh's defense to score two touchdowns off turnovers by Bo Nix. Sutton was right down there with Nix among Friday's worst performers in an outing reminiscent of Week 4 at San Francisco, when Sutton caught one of six targets for four yards. The 31-year-old WR has caught just one of 10 targets over the past two games, and Sutton has secured less than half of his targets (26/56) heading into a Week 13 home game against the Dolphins.