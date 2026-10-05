Sutton caught just one of six targets for four yards in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the 49ers.

Sutton has been wholly unproductive to begin the season, producing just nine catches for 86 scoreless yards on 21 targets through four games. His 0.69 yards per route run is easily a low point for his career. Turning 31 years old this week, it's fair to wonder how much Sutton has left in the tank and if his best days are now behind him. He's not a usable fantasy player right now, playing in a low-scoring offense that likes to spread the ball around to multiple different players.