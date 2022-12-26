Sutton (hamstring) caught five of seven targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.

Fantasy managers welcomed Sutton back after a two-week layoff due to a bum hamstring. The 27-year-old performed well and didn't appear to suffer any setbacks in the blowout loss. Sutton could be in line for heavy usage if the Broncos have to play catch up with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's high-powered offense on New Year's Day.