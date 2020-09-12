Sutton (shoulder) is "truly questionable" for Monday's game according to coach Vic Fangio, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Sutton did some light work on the sidelines during Saturday's practice, but he wasn't wearing a helmet during the portion open to the media. It seems as if Sutton's status could completely depend on the mobility of his sprained shoulder following Monday's walk through. It's worth noting, Fangio did suggest rookie KJ Hamler was "closer to the doubtful side of questionable" so there's at least some separation of availability within the injury designation that could give fantasy managers some hope in regards to Sutton. If the star wide receiver is ruled out ahead of Monday's contest, expect the Broncos to rely heavily on the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton.