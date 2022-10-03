Sutton caught five of seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.

The wide receiver got the Broncos on the board in the first quarter with a five-yard TD grab, his first score of the season. Sutton's 52 yards were his lowest total in four games, however, and his seven targets tied for fewest as well. With Russell Wilson growing more comfortable in the offense and Javonte Williams (knee) potentially set to miss time, Sutton could have a much bigger role in Week 5 against the Colts.