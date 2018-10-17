Sutton caught three of four targets for 58 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.

Coming off of a missed Los Angeles field goal in the fourth quarter, Case Keenum found Sutton down the left sideline for a 41-yard gain, setting up a field goal that put Denver within a score. Five of Sutton's 13 catches on the season have gone for at least 20 yards and he ranks 10th in the entire league at 16.8 yards per catch. Despite some warts, the Arizona defense Sutton faces off against Thursday has actually been strong in keeping receivers in front of them, ranking ninth in the league with 10.8 yards per opponent reception.