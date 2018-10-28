Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Goes deep in Kansas City
Sutton caught three of four targets for 78 yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City.
Reeling after 16 unanswered Chiefs points, Sutton was key to the Broncos' 49-second touchdown drive to end the first half, skying for a 42-yard reception to carry the Broncos across midfield. It was Sutton's third catch of at least 40 yards in his last five games. He has yet to generate the volume of targets necessary to gain too much fantasy attention, but -- after being drafted in the second round to eventually replace Demaryius Thomas -- Sutton might fill that role before the end of the season. Not only is Thomas reportedly on the trade block, but the veteran has been held to as many or fewer than the 42 yards Sutton generated on that single catch in four of eight games this season. Eventually, Denver figures to favor the big-play youngster over the veteran who has primarily become an underneath target. Next Sunday brings a tough matchup against a Texans defense that has excelled at keeping opponents in front of them, surrendering just 10.9 yards per reception.
